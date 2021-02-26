Lady Tigers fall to Miss. St., 68-59

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team led by as many as 10 points early in the third quarter but Mississippi State dominated the second half at the PMAC on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Lady Tigers (8-12, 6-8 SEC) fell 68-59 to the Lady Bulldogs (10-7, 5-6 SEC).
Khayla Pointer once again led the way for LSU with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Awa Trasi, the only other Lady Tiger to score in double digits, finished with 12 points, five rebounds, and a steal.
Mississippi State was led by Aliyah Matharu with 19 points.
More to come.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.