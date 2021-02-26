Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor Broome, LDH mark start of North Baton Rouge vaccine clinic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health will host a vaccine clinic in North Baton Rouge on Fri., Feb. 26 and Sat., Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The clinic will be at Living Faith Christian Center located on Winbourne Avenue.
According to officials, appointments for the public to get vaccinated have been filled.
Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, several local leaders and community partners will be in attendance Friday to highlight the importance of equitable access to the vaccine.
This clinic will offer 2,200 vaccinations to residents of North Baton Rouge and the surrounding area in a model partnership between the Louisiana Department of Health, the city of Baton Rouge, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, Albertsons and Ochsner Health System, Living Faith Christian Center, the Legislative Black Caucus, the Governor’s Health Equity Task Force and the Louisiana National Guard.
The clinic is an example of the Louisiana Department of Health and Baton Rouge community partners’ ongoing efforts to provide access in underserved areas to persons eligible for the vaccine.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.