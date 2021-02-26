FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy skies and warm weather as highs climb to upper 70′s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A foggy start for some will give way to similar weather to what we saw on Thursday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures as highs climb into the upper 70s.
A stray shower can’t be ruled out through the day, but rain chances will run less than 20%.
Little change is expected through the weekend, with spring-like weather prevailing.
Muggy mornings in the low to mid 60s will give way to afternoon highs soaring into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Rain chances will continue to run 20% or less through the weekend.
A cold front will deliver a better chance of showers and a few t-storms by Monday.
Beyond that, there is still a good deal of uncertainty on how long unsettled weather may persist in our area.
For now, we’ll keep scattered rains in the forecast through Wednesday, but temperatures will be closer to normal, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
