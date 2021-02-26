EBRPSS announces suspension of assessment requirement for magnet placement due to COVID-19

The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In an effort to remove potential barriers for our students and families in these challenging times, and after much feedback and conversations with key stakeholders, Dr. Sito Narcisse has decided to suspend the assessment requirement for students applying to all EBRPSS magnet programs which require a standardized test score.
“The pandemic has unfortunately created challenges for school systems nationally and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is no exception. It is my goal as superintendent to ensure that students have access to all specialized programs that require the review of standardized test scores. The district will suspend the assessment requirement for students in grades 4-11 for all applicants who applied for a magnet seat for the 2021-2022 school year,” stated Dr. Narcisse.
To qualify for a program, students must still meet the minimum required cumulative 2.5 grade point average
Students whose applications were marked ineligible because of the result of their assessment during the initial phase of the Magnet Application period, but were otherwise eligible, will have their applications revisited by the Director of Magnet Programs. Once this review is completed, the applicant will be notified by mail; however, the application portal will not reopen for schools with wait pools or schools not listed currently in the magnet portal.
If seats are not available because of the seating capacity at a school, the applicant’s name will be placed in a wait pool and selected as outlined in the district’s selection process once seats become available.
There are no changes to the screening process for students in admission-based programs in grades K-3.
More importantly, to provide equity and equitable access to specialized programs for all our students, the district offers programs that do not require academic admission requirements at the following schools with seats still available: Park Forest and Villa del Rey Elementary, Park Forest Middle, Belaire, Glen Oaks, Tara and Scotlandville High schools.
It is my goal to ensure that students have every opportunity to participate in programs as much as possible. To participate in the magnet application process, and to determine what programs are available, please visit ebrmagnet.org.
For more information about this process, please call the Office of Magnet Programs at 225-922-5443 or send inquiries to magnet@ebrschools.org.
