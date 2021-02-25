Un-Breaux-ken Spirit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “The Breaux show means everything to me on and off the field. I’ve always wanted to tell my story.”
It’s a story we thought we already knew from the beginning up until now. Delvin Breaux’s climb to becoming the professional football player that he still is today, was full of stumbling blocks along the way.
“Me breaking my neck and me going through this whole cycle of making to NFL,” said Breaux. “It’s is the perfect story that needed to be told.”
And this time, Breaux wanted to tell his story in his new book, Un-Breaux-ken. It’s sort of his confession.
“Un-Breaux-ken, I’ve been thru a lot. A lot of adversity, a lot of things tried to break me, but it didn’t, I’m still here,” said Breaux.
Breaux sees himself as a survivor of life’s hardships. He said he was heavily abused by his father at a very young age, to the point that he tried to kill himself when he was just nine-years-old.
“That old school saying of tough love, from parents,” said Breaux. “Dad being a dictator, his way or the highway, enduring actions and pains and trauma. It really takes a toll on a person.”
And he’d carry that pain into high school where his life took a well-documented, turn for the worse, when he broke his neck in a football game. Things began to quickly spiral downward after that.
“In 2009, when I was in college at LSU. I was just told by three LSU doctors that I couldn’t play because of my neck,” Breaux said. “That’s all I wanted to do. Go to LSU to play football and I didn’t get the opportunity.”
“I tried to hang myself in college as well. Just going thru trauma and abuse, it took a toll on me. I had nowhere to turn. I tried to kill myself.”
“It was a terrible time in my life. I’m not proud of it,” said Breaux.
But, what he is proud of. The way he fought his way out of those black holes. Eventually making it to the NFL and suiting up with the Saints, despite never having played a down of college football. Breaux faced his demons because he had do.
Breaux recently admitted to suffering from mental health. He said it wasn’t that hard to admit to.
“It wasn’t hard at all, really. Big strong football player, we’re talking about weakness and the mind,” said Breaux. “It matters. My mental health matters.”
And Breaux has taken to social media to help others that have experienced struggles like his.
“There are people in life that don’t get told positive and motivating things,” Breaux said. “I’m tired of hearing negativity. I want people to wake up inspired. You’re gonna see a positive or motivational quote from me from here on out because I want to see people be successful. I wanna see people happy.”
In other words, Breaux’s desire to deliver happiness brings him ultimate joy and it helps to keep him from going down another dark path.
“There are days I want to quit,” said Breaux. “Pain is power, struggle gives success. That’s what it took to get here and I’m not gonna quit now.”
This fall, Breaux will return to the Canadian Football League for what he expects to be his final season. And he said he has no desire to play in the NFL again.
Instead, he’ll continue to work on putting forth the best version of himself, for his son D.J.
“He’s gotta be here with me because I want him to see all the good things,” said the former Saint. “We can have fun and live life without tough love. I’m gonna live my life without all of that tough love. And I want to show him different.”
