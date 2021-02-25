One year ago; Mardi Gras 2020

This combination of Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, left, and Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 photos shows Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Mardi Gras day. Between cold weather and COVID-19, morning streets were nearly empty rather than jam-packed with picnickers and parade watchers. All parades are canceled and bars throughout the city have been closed since Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Rusty Costanza) (Source: Gerald Herbert)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana has seemingly contained the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, and officials are reporting far fewer new cases each day.

Health officials reported 60% fewer cases in Louisiana compared to this time last month.

This time last year, however, the city, the state, and the world were unaware of the risk of COVID-19.

One year ago, on Feb. 25, 2020, crowds filled the streets of New Orleans celebrating Mardi Gras.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. Mardi Gras has arrived in New Orleans. But between cold weather and COVID-19, morning streets were nearly empty rather than jam-packed with picnickers and parade watchers. All parades are canceled and bars throughout the city have been closed since Friday. Even take-out drinks are forbidden. And officials put restrictions on crowds in the historic French Quarter, where Mardi Gras crowds are usually most crowded and rowdy. It was also freezing cold. Other Gulf Coast communities also have taken virus-related safety measures. Mobile, Alabama, for instance, has canceled parades. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, a group of revelers on a balcony toss beads to the crowd below on Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. A month ago, the streets were awash in people and the city was steeped in its most cherished tradition of communal joy: Carnival season was nearing its Mardi Gras climax, with parades rolling, beer flowing and money changing hands at bars and restaurants. But now since the coronavirus outbreak, the bars are closed and restaurants struggle with take-out- or delivery-only operations — the ones that stay open. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)
The Krewe of Zulu Parade rolls down Jackson Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
The John F. Kennedy Senior High School Marching Band plays as they march down Jackson Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Tulane researchers are helping unravel what a COVID super-spreader is and the devastating consequence that can come from just one person.

A virologist with the university says the virus probably came in around Feb. 11, 2020. Mardi Gras followed with big crowds and by March 9, the first cases of the coronavirus were detected in Louisiana.

A study released earlier this month found that Mardi Gras 2020 was responsible for tens of thousands of cases. Almost 800 people were likely infected by the time crowds died down on Ash Wednesday. Researchers claim those infections spread to most of the 50,000 confirmed cases in the state’s first wave over the next few months.

The state has reported over 425,000 cases and 9,500 COVID-related deaths since then.

Mardi Gras 2021 went down as the quietest, cleanest, and coldest ever.

Tourists from Brooklyn take photos on a nearly deserted Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A police officer stands guard on a nearly deserted Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Coronavirus-related limits on access to Bourbon Street, shuttered bars and frigid weather all prevented what New Orleans usually craves at the end of Mardi Gras season — streets and businesses jam-packed with revelers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A police officer walks down a nearly deserted Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Coronavirus-related limits on access to Bourbon Street, shuttered bars and frigid weather all prevented what New Orleans usually craves at the end of Mardi Gras season — streets and businesses jam-packed with revelers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A deserted Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras day, normally packed with revelers, is seen in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Mardi Gras has arrived in New Orleans. But between cold weather and COVID-19, morning streets were nearly empty rather than jam-packed with picnickers and parade watchers. All parades are canceled and bars throughout the city have been closed since Friday. Even take-out drinks are forbidden. And officials put restrictions on crowds in the historic French Quarter, where Mardi Gras crowds are usually most crowded and rowdy. It was also freezing cold. Other Gulf Coast communities also have taken virus-related safety measures. Mobile, Alabama, for instance, has canceled parades. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Shortly after the Carnival revelry, Governor John Bel Edwards ordered the closure of all schools for at least one month.

One year later, schools are returning to in-person learning and, as teachers begin getting vaccinated, excited to resume “normal” operations in the fall.

