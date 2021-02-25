No. 11 Tigers blast Ragin Cajuns, 11-2

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - No. 11 LSU saw its bats come alive in the second half of the game Monday against Louisiana Tech but the Tigers did not have to wait long at all to find their swing in Lafayette against the Ragin Cajuns on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The Tigers (3-1) dominated in an 11-2 win over the Cajuns (3-2). LSU finished with 14 hits on the night. In addition to LSU’s hitting, the Ragin Cajuns committed three errors early in the game and the two in the second inning were costly. They had a total of five errors in the contest.
Garrett Edwards started on the hump for LSU. He allowed one run on three hits in three innings of work. He struck out four batters and walked one. He was replaced by freshman Will Hellmers (1-0), who picked up the win. Hellmers kept the Cajuns at bay for two innings by striking out two batters and not giving up any hits. Matthew Beck, Alex Brady, Devin Fontenot, and Theo Millas also made appearances.
In the top of the second, Jordan Thompson popped the ball up to left-center field but Conn Kimple dropped it and loaded the bases with no outs for Alex Milazzo. Milazzo grounded out to short stop but Mitchell Sanford scored from third to put the Tigers up 1-0. Later, with two outs, Cade Doughty ripped one past short stop that scored Gavin Dugas and Thompson to extend the lead to 3-0. Doughty was 3-for-6 on the night with two RBI and one run. Dugas was 3-for-5 and two runs.
In the top of the third, with runners on second and third, Thompson hit a hard grounder just inside the third base bag. Former Tiger CJ Willis was able to stop the ball to keep it near the infield but it wasn’t enough to prevent Cade Beloso from scoring from third to notch another run for LSU, making it 4-0.
In the bottom of the third, another former Tiger, Brennan Breaux, crushed a ball that went through the trees past the right field wall for a solo home run to make it 4-1. Later in the inning, with two outs and two on, Edwards hit a batter to load the bases. However, he was able to strike out the next batter and get out of the inning.
In the top of the sixth, with the bases loaded and two outs, Zach Arnold walked and Dylan Crews scored to make it 5-1.
In the top of the seventh, with one out, Crews reached on a fielder’s choice. Milazzo advanced to second on an error by the second baseman, got to third, and then scored on an error by the first baseman to put the Tigers up 6-1.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Cajuns put up another run to make it 6-2.
In the top of the ninth, Brody Drost blasted a two-run homer in what ended up being a five-run inning and an 11-2 advantage.
LSU will return to Alex Box Stadium on Friday, Feb. 26, to host Youngstown State at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.
