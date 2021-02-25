LSU set to face another road test after schedule change

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will have a chance to face Mizzou after all because the SEC announced a schedule change on Thursday, Feb. 25, that includes the Bayou Bengals taking a trip to Columbia, Mo. on March 6.
The two sets of Tigers were initially set to battle on Jan. 9 but the game was postponed. The addition means LSU will finish its schedule playing seven of its last 10 conference contests on the road. The Tigers are 3-4 on the road in league play so far this season.
LSU is 14-7 overall and 9-5 in SEC play. Mizzou is also 14-7 overall but 7-7 in conference games.
LSU will next travel to Fayetteville, Ark. to face No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m.
