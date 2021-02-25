LSU set to face another road test after schedule change

LSU guard Javonte Smart (1) during a game against Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Source: Tony Walsh)
By Josh Auzenne | February 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 5:39 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will have a chance to face Mizzou after all because the SEC announced a schedule change on Thursday, Feb. 25, that includes the Bayou Bengals taking a trip to Columbia, Mo. on March 6.

The two sets of Tigers were initially set to battle on Jan. 9 but the game was postponed. The addition means LSU will finish its schedule playing seven of its last 10 conference contests on the road. The Tigers are 3-4 on the road in league play so far this season.

LSU is 14-7 overall and 9-5 in SEC play. Mizzou is also 14-7 overall but 7-7 in conference games.

LSU will next travel to Fayetteville, Ark. to face No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m.

