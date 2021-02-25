FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather continues with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dense fog advisory has been issued Thursday morning across certain areas until around 9 a.m. Remember to drive slowly and use low beam headlights.
Mild, if not downright warm weather will continue to prevail over the next several days.
The most noticeable change will be muggier mornings as lows only reach the low to mid 60s through the weekend.
Today, a front stalling just to our north will result in mainly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s this afternoon.
Rain chances of 20%-30% will persist through the weekend, but temperatures will trend even warmer, with highs topping out near or a little above 80 degrees. While not quite record warmth, those highs will represent temperatures 10 to nearly 15 degrees above normal for late February.
Our next cold front is slated to arrive early next week with a somewhat better chance of showers and t-storms.
The forecast beyond Monday features an increased amount of uncertainty, with some potential for an unsettled weather pattern to linger through at least midweek.
