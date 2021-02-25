Feds approve I-10 widening from 415 to split

It is anticipated that construction on phase one of the widening project could begin by the First Quarter of 2023.A substantial part of the project will be funded using Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds, which are also known as GARVEE bonds. A minimum of $360 million of GARVEE proceeds will go toward construction of this phase. Additional contributions include $12 million from the City of Baton Rouge-Parish of East Baton Rouge Government and $24 million through the Capital Region Planning Commission (CRPC).