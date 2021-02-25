CVS Pharmacy offering COVID-19 vaccine at 7 locations statewide

The following information is from CVS Health.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In an ongoing effort to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and help the country move forward from the pandemic, CVS Health announced that it will begin to administer vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 25 at seven select CVS Pharmacy locations across Louisiana.
- For the select retail locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, Feb. 25, appointments will start to become available as stores receive shipments of vaccine.
- Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Louisiana will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will be confirmed by the state.
- PATIENTS MUST REGISTER IN ADVANCE HERE AT CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287.
- Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
“It is absolutely critical that people in Louisiana have access to the COVID-19 vaccine in their communities in a familiar setting like a pharmacy,” said Governor Edwards. “I am thrilled CVS is joining as a partner for the federal pharmacy program in Louisiana, as it will increase our ability to see even more Louisianans go sleeves up as we work to end the pandemic.”
In the Baton Rouge area, there are locations in the Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Tangipahoa Parishes and are listed below:
- Baton Rouge, LA
- Donaldsonville, LA
- Hammond, LA
- Lafayette, LA
- Metairie, LA
- New Orleans, LA
- Shreveport, LA
