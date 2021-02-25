Beware of scammers asking for winter storm donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Those struggling after the ice storm are in desperate need of donations, but this is the time when scammers will take advantage of donners.
The Better Business Bureau says the one of the best ways to avoid a scam is to stay local, it’s better to drop off donations at local charities.
“We tell people that if you give and it makes you feel good, but the money or the donations didn’t go where it needed to go then you defeated the purpose of giving,” Carmen Million who is the President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
After the icy blast that devastated the south, many want to do their paint in giving back to those who are trying to get their homes and lives back together. However, the aftermath of any disaster is prime time for scammers to prey on others’ money, that’s why it’s better to do research and give to local organizations.
It’s also good to consider getting with local charities you know food banks. Different organizations that are equip to help in disasters and again if you like to check those organizations you can either contact our Better Business Bureau or just go to their website.
Right here in the capital city, four organizations are partnering to help Texans in need. There’s a donation drop off site at Elevate Church where they are accepting water, food and gift cards.
“So, as we are providing services for them we never know here in Louisiana, we go through a lot of hurricane, storms and different kind of casualties that take place here in our state. So, it’s important that we just continue to show that brotherly love,” says Keith Richard who is the lead pastor at Elevate Church.
There are two other locations which people can drop off locations, Jewel J Newman Community Center and Anchor Community Services.
People will have a full week to get donations together. The donation drive lasts until next Friday, and they are asking people to drop off items on weekdays between 9 and 5 p.m. Coming up this Saturday UPS driver will also be collecting water for people struggling in Northwest and Southwest Louisiana. It will be at Gerry Lane Chevrolet from 9 to 3 p.m.
