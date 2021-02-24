WINTER STORM RECOVERY: How to help Texas victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As many of us in the Baton Rouge area have power back on and are getting back to normal after last week’s winter storms, the same can’t be said for our neighbors in Texas.
Many of you have heard stories and seen video from Texas, and are asking for ways to help out.
Donations are being accepted in the Baton Rouge area that will pour into Houston. They are asking for bottled water, maybe even gift cards to Home Depot or Lowes.
You have until Friday to contribute to the locations below. Everything will go directly to the Houston Food Bank next week.
- Jewel J. Newman Community Center
- Anchor Community Services
- Elevate Church of Baton Rouge
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.