Pair of LSU staffers set to participate in NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football staffers Keava Soil-Cormier and Olivia Ohlsen have been chosen to participate in the NFL’s fifth annual Women’s Careers in Football Forum, the league announced Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Soil-Cormier is the assistant director of recruiting operations for the Tigers. Ohlsen is the coordinator of football recruiting. Both graduated from LSU. Soil-Cormier earned her Juris Doctorate from the LSU Law Center, while Ohlsen’s degree is in sports administration.
They are among 40 women across the nation who have been selected to be part of the forum.
