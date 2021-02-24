Newborn becomes youngest patient to receive lifesaving $2 million treatment

“Usually the baby is born and can look normal, which is one reason why the diagnosis is so difficult, and then we’ll usually start to develop symptoms at a few weeks to a few months of age,” explained neonatologist Dr. Kimberly Stewart. “Usually by six months, 90 percent of the protein or the cells that make the protein the baby needs to be able to function normally have already been affected. So that’s why it’s very important for the babies to be diagnosed as soon as possible.”