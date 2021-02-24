Mayor’s office making changes to signs warning of aggressive panhandlers, less than one day after WAFB report

“Mayor Broome has always been committed to a compassionate approach to helping our needy and individuals experiencing homelessness. The overall goal of the Mayor’s Homelessness Prevention Coalition is to transition people from homelessness to housing. The purpose of the signs is to encourage the public to help the needy through reputable charities, and to protect individuals in the roadway who are panhandling. We’re primarily concerned about traffic accidents and pedestrians getting struck, while connecting the needy with assistance,” said Mark Armstrong, Chief Communications Officer for the City-Parish of Baton Rouge.