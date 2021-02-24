Mayor-President Broome announces resources for recent weather

This process is a mechanism used to determine the impact and magnitude of damage, parish by parish, as well as the resulting unmet needs of individuals, businesses, the public sector, and the community. Information collected from each parish is used by the state as a basis for the governor’s request for additional federal support in accordance with federal regulations and forwarded to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The documentation is used by FEMA to document their recommendation to the President in response to the governor’s request. The completion of the survey is not a guarantee of federal disaster assistance nor does it replace an insurance claim. Anyone who received damage needs to contact their insurance provider and make a claim accordingly.