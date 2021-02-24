Mayor-President Broome announces resources for recent weather

The following information is from the Office of the Mayor.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging all residents in East Baton Rouge Parish affected by the recent winter storm to complete the statewide self-reporting Damage Assessment Survey in line with the recent announcement from Governor John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).
This process is a mechanism used to determine the impact and magnitude of damage, parish by parish, as well as the resulting unmet needs of individuals, businesses, the public sector, and the community. Information collected from each parish is used by the state as a basis for the governor’s request for additional federal support in accordance with federal regulations and forwarded to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The documentation is used by FEMA to document their recommendation to the President in response to the governor’s request. The completion of the survey is not a guarantee of federal disaster assistance nor does it replace an insurance claim. Anyone who received damage needs to contact their insurance provider and make a claim accordingly.
“My prayers are with all of our residents who were affected by the winter weather. I understand that many in our community are focusing on recovery efforts around their homes and businesses; however, I encourage everyone to take a moment and report their damages so East Baton Rouge Parish can explore all available resources for recovery and future mitigation projects,” said Mayor Broome. “I am working closely with all of the City-Parish offices and our municipalities to proactively communicate the needs of East Baton Rouge Parish and this survey is an important part of this process.”
The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the City of Baton Rouge Information Services Department and the Department of Public Works are collecting additional damage assessments to identify recovery needs and coordinate debris removal caused by the winter storm across the City-Parish. All information collected throughout this process will be forwarded to GOHSEP and provided to FEMA for review.
How and where can I complete a damage assessment survey?
1. Residents may report any winter weather storm-related damages to their property online via www.damage.la.gov
2. Hard copies can be completed at the following locations:
East Baton Rouge Parish Permit Office
300 N. Tenth Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225)389-3205
All East Baton Rouge Parish Library locations have additional Internet access to the survey
(Find a location nearest you by visiting: https://www.ebrpl.com/LocationsandHours/LocationsandHours.html)
The survey is designed to be user-friendly and should only take a few short minutes to complete. The damage assessment survey should be completed by Monday, March 1
Please stay connected to https://brla.gov/emergency for more disaster related information.
Damage Assessment Tips
Insured Property:
- Notify your insurance provider’s claims process.
- Document the damage by taking pictures of your property and the contents. Coordinate with your insurance adjuster in filing a Proof of Loss within 60 days of the disaster.
- Make sure that your agent and insurance company have your correct contact information if you had to re-locate or are unable to receive information at your home or business.
- Attempt to separate damaged personal property items from undamaged items, but do not throw them away. Keeping these items will help the claims adjuster better assist you in completing an inventory of the items lost.
- Keep the receipts for any repairs. Your insurance policy may have a provision for reimbursement or counting money spent towards your deductible.
Uninsured Property:
- Document the damage by taking pictures of your property and the contents.
- If your property is damaged and you do not have insurance, help may be available from the federal government through small grants and larger low-cost loans.
Renters:
- If you have renter’s insurance, storm damage may be covered.
- Your personal property damaged by the storm may also be covered; please refer to your policy limits.
- A deductible may be due before your losses can be paid.
- If you are unable to occupy your rented house or apartment, due to storm damage, your renters insurance may help pay additional costs you incur such as hotel bills.
Vehicles:
- Notify your automobile insurer to start the claims process.
- If you only have liability coverage, storm damages to your vehicle may not be covered; please refer to your policy limits for details.
- Keep in mind you may have to pay a deductible.
- If your vehicle is declared a total loss, you cannot buy it back.
- Louisiana law states that the insurance company has to send the certificate of title to the Office of Motor Vehicles along with the application for a Certificate of Destruction.
For Medicare Recipients with Questions:
- If you are a Medicare recipient affected by the storm and have questions about using your benefits, please contact the Louisiana Senior Health Insurance Information Program at 1-800-259-5300.
For additional tips on claiming damage please visit the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s website at: www.ldi.state.la.us or by phone at (225) 342-5900.
