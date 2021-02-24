LSU announces dates for spring football, including pro day and spring game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will hold its first practice of spring football on Tuesday, March 16, its pro day on March 31, and the National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 17.
The Tigers will have 15 practices over a five-week period.
2021 LSU Spring Practice Dates:
- Week 1: March 16, 18, 20
- Week 2: March 23, 25, 27
- Week 3: March 30, April 1
- Week 4: April 6, 8, 10
- Week 5: April 13, 15, 16, 17
- Pro Day: March 31
- Spring Game: April 17
