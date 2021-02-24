Lady Jags drop nail-biter to Alabama A&M, 78-76

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team fought a tough battle against Alabama A&M that ended in a close loss at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The Lady Jags (8-10, 8-4 SWAC) fell 78-76 to the Lady Bulldogs (8-4, 8-3 SWAC).
Genovea Johnson led Southern in scoring with 21 points. She also had five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Amani McWain added 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Nakia Kincey chipped in 17 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals.
Dariauna Lewis recorded a double-double with game-highs in points (24) and rebounds (19) to lead Alabama A&M. Two other Lady Bulldogs scored in double digits.
Both teams shot 56% from the field. Alabama A&M outrebounded Southern, 28-20, and dominated points in the paint, 44-28. The Lady Bulldogs also committed more turnovers, 15-9. The Lady Jags were better on points off turnovers (23-12), assists (18-15), and bench points (9-4).
Southern will remain at home and host Alcorn State on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m.
