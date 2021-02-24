Jags roar past Alabama A&M, 73-57

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team led for more than 85% of the game on the way to a ‘W’ over Alabama A&M at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The Jags (7-8, 7-4 SWAC) went on to a 73-57 victory over the Bulldogs (6-5, 4-5 SWAC).
Samkelo Cele led the way for Southern with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-15 (47%) shooting from the field and 2-of-6 (33%) from beyond the arc. He also had four steals, three rebounds, and an assist. Jayden Saddler added 19 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and a steal.
Jalen Johnson scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds for Alabama A&M. Jevon Tatum added 17 points and two rebounds.
The Jags bested the Bulldogs in most categories: rebounds (36-30), assists (18-8), ball security (10 turnovers to 17 turnovers), points off turnovers (19-11), bench points (22-8), fast break points (14-2), and steals (10-6).
Southern will be back in the F.G. Clark Activity Center to face Alcorn State on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 4:30 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.