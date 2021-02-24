Former BRPD Chief Wayne Rogillio dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Wayne Rogillio died Wednesday, Feb. 24.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Baton Rouge Police Chief Wayne Rogillio,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “He was on the metro council and I remember him for his dedication to our community.”
Rogillio served as police chief from 1985-1992. He later served as the Executive Director of the State Board of Private Security Examiners.
Rogillio was a sergeant when Jeff LeDuff first joined the force. LeDuff would later become chief himself, serving in that role from 2005 to 2010.
“He was a leader, a mentor and someone I considered a friend,” LeDuff told WAFB-TV Wednesday afternoon. “Chief Rogillio was a giant of a man whose shadow will stand over our City for years to come. Rest in Peace Chief.”
Rogillio’s son, Jeff, is an armed robbery and burglary detective with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The following information is from BRPD:
Chief Wayne Rogillio served the citizens of Baton Rouge for more than three decades, joining the Baton Rouge Police Department in 1962. In 1985, he rose to the rank of Chief and served in that role for seven years.
Chief Murphy Paul stated “Fortunately, I had the opportunity to meet this extraordinary public servant during my time as Chief. Chief Rogillio’s dedication earned him a reputation as a fine man and mentor to law enforcement officers throughout Baton Rouge. Those who worked with Chief Rogillio knew him to be a firm, but fair leader — loved by all for his dedication to his officers and the Baton Rouge community.”
On behalf of all the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department, I want to express our condolences and support to Chief Rogillio’s family and friends.
