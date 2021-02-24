FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather continues into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One more cool start this morning will give way to an extended run of temperatures running above normal in the coming days.
Today will feature increasing clouds, but mainly dry conditions through the afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.
By tonight, an approaching weak cold front will deliver the chance of a few showers to the area. Patchy fog will also be possible overnight. And we’ll transition to much muggier mornings as we start out around 60 degrees on Thursday morning.
Plenty of clouds will stay with us into the weekend, but only low-end rain chances are in the forecast. Look for daily rain chances to run 20%-30% from Thursday into the weekend, with morning lows ranging from near 60° to the mid 60s and highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees!
Somewhat better rain chances are expected early next week in association with another cold front.
