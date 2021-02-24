EBRPSS announces make-up day

Due to COVID-19 implications and severe weather events earlier in the year, the district has exhausted all available contingency days. BESE requires school districts to adopt an academic calendar with a set number of instructional minutes. Several options were considered; however, by selecting March 12th as the make-up day, the district will not have to extend the school year or interfere with spring break. The district appreciates families and staff for their continued patience, support, and flexibility during these unpredictable circumstances.