EBRPSS announces make-up day

The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System:
As a result of the school closure on February 18th, all EBRPSS schools will make up the instructional day on March 12, 2021. The scheduled professional development day for staff on March 12th will now be a traditional school day for staff and students. Please plan to attend according to your current attendance model - in-person learning or virtual learning.
Due to COVID-19 implications and severe weather events earlier in the year, the district has exhausted all available contingency days. BESE requires school districts to adopt an academic calendar with a set number of instructional minutes. Several options were considered; however, by selecting March 12th as the make-up day, the district will not have to extend the school year or interfere with spring break. The district appreciates families and staff for their continued patience, support, and flexibility during these unpredictable circumstances.
