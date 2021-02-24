Alleged burglar shot off Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile who was reportedly breaking into a vehicle was shot along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.
The vehicle was located at The Armstrong student living complex, located at 4600 Burbank.
After being shot, the juvenile ran to nearby Jennifer Jean Drive where he was taken into custody.
His condition is unknown.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.
