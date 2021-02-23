US 190 East CLOSED on old Miss. River Bridge due to 10-vehicle crash, police say

Multiple vehicle crash on US 190 East has closed the Old Miss. River Bridge (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | February 23, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 9:58 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a 10-vehicle crash that has closed US 190 on the old Mississippi River Bridge.

The crash happened shortly before 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

A state police spokesperson tells WAFB a child is entrapped in one of the vehicles and crews are working to rescue the child.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information.

