US 190 East CLOSED on old Miss. River Bridge due to 10-vehicle crash, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a 10-vehicle crash that has closed US 190 on the old Mississippi River Bridge.
The crash happened shortly before 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
A state police spokesperson tells WAFB a child is entrapped in one of the vehicles and crews are working to rescue the child.
Drivers should use an alternate route.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information.
