Summertime jobs could be scarce due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Job applications are already being posted for the summertime, but the issue is if there will be enough for everyone.
It may seem like summertime is still far away, but businesses are already looking to fill their openings. This year, thanks to the pandemic and higher unemployment, there’s extra competition to land even those part-time positions.
“Well, it definitely makes it harder for me to keep up with the bills and everything, and I haven’t been much to do with unemployment at all. So, I just got to keep trying until I finally get a job, and definitely in the summer months I tell you it does take a lot longer,” says Christian Painting.
Painting is 20 years old, like many young adults, he is hoping to hold down a job during the summer, but that may not be the case.
RELATED STORIES:
Older job seekers who have fallen on hard times are trying to find work where they can, even applying for seasonal positions like waiting tables, lifeguarding, or camp counseling.
“Some of it might be virtual, or there might be a smaller demand for camp counselors. Pools and water parks may be open, may not it depends on what phase we are in. So, those are kind of typical jobs you think of for teens and young adults, and there’s not a lot of assurance that those are going to be there this year,” says Andrew Fitzgerald who is the senior director of business intelligence for Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
BREC typically tries to pull applications from all ages for their summer camp programs. They are already accepting applications, trying to look for flexible workers who are available for positions in person or virtual. “We’ll have some individuals who are older individuals that are teachers and educators that will be part of our summer program. So, we have a wide variety of ages and opportunities for anybody who wants to get involved with BREC,” says Brandon Smith who is the assistant superintendent of recreation for BREC.
Baton Rouge Area Chamber says it’s never too early to start applying for summer jobs, and recommends those wanting something permanent to start looking now.
If you are one of the many looking for jobs with immediate openings, the Louisiana Workforce Commission has a platform online. You can search jobs by region, and see all of the current openings in Baton Rouge. http://www2.laworks.net/HALOW/HALOW_Employers.asp
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.