Spinach, Artichoke and Crabmeat Bisque

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Often in Louisiana, unlikely ingredients are found in the pots of innovative Creoles. The abundance of domesticated meats and seafood and the variety of fresh vegetables in the state contribute to the creation of the unique and interesting recipes for which Louisiana is famous.
Prep Time: 1 Hour
Yields: 10–12 Servings
Ingredients:
2 cups chopped spinach
2 (8½-ounce) cans artichoke hearts, rinsed, drained and chopped
1 pound crabmeat
¼ pound butter
½ cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
½ cup diced yellow bell peppers
¼ cup minced garlic
1 tsp chopped tarragon
¾ cup flour
2 quarts shellfish stock
1 pint heavy whipping cream
½ cup sliced green onions
¼ cup chopped parsley
½ cup minced red bell peppers
salt and black pepper to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
Method:
Pick through crabmeat to remove all shell and cartilage. In a cast iron Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, diced bell peppers and garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in tarragon, 1 cup spinach and artichoke. Sauté an additional 3 minutes. Add flour, stirring to mix. Slowly add shellfish stock, one ladle at a time, until a soup-like consistency is achieved. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Cook for 30 minutes, adding stock as needed to retain consistency. Add heavy whipping cream, green onions, parsley and red bell peppers. Season to taste using salt, pepper and hot sauce. Immediately before serving, bring mixture to a low boil and add remaining spinach. Cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat and fold in crabmeat. Adjust seasonings if necessary.
