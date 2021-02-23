Spinach, Artichoke and Crabmeat Bisque

Pick through crabmeat to remove all shell and cartilage. In a cast iron Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, diced bell peppers and garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in tarragon, 1 cup spinach and artichoke. Sauté an additional 3 minutes. Add flour, stirring to mix. Slowly add shellfish stock, one ladle at a time, until a soup-like consistency is achieved. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Cook for 30 minutes, adding stock as needed to retain consistency. Add heavy whipping cream, green onions, parsley and red bell peppers. Season to taste using salt, pepper and hot sauce. Immediately before serving, bring mixture to a low boil and add remaining spinach. Cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat and fold in crabmeat. Adjust seasonings if necessary.