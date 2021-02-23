Red Beans, Rice and Sausage Gumbo

Soak kidney beans in water overnight. When ready to cook, drain and set aside. In a 7-quart, cast iron pot, heat vegetable oil and bacon fat over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a dark brown roux is achieved. Stir in onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring occasionally. Add chicken stock, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly. Stir in andouille sausage and ham then cook 3–5 minutes, stirring often. Blend soaked red beans into stock. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 1 hour or until beans are cooked through, stirring occasionally. Additional stock or water may be used as needed to maintain a soup-like consistency. Stir in rice, green onions and parsley. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Return to a low boil and serve immediately.