Red Beans, Rice and Sausage Gumbo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the 1700s, the Acadians in Louisiana started growing red beans in their gardens. Centuries later, Red Beans, Rice and Sausage has become a Louisiana tradition! Today, we will celebrate this beloved dish with Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Red Beans and Savoie’s Sausage.
Prep Time: 2 Hours
Yields: 10–12 Servings
Ingredients:
1 (1-pound) package Camilla® Red Kidney Beans
1 cup cooked Cajun Country® long-grain rice
½ pound sliced Savoie’s® andouille sausage
¼ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup bacon fat
½ cup flour
1 cup diced onions
1 cup diced celery
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup minced garlic
2 quarts water or chicken stock
1 pound diced sugar-cured ham
½ cup sliced green onions
½ cup chopped parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
Soak kidney beans in water overnight. When ready to cook, drain and set aside. In a 7-quart, cast iron pot, heat vegetable oil and bacon fat over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a dark brown roux is achieved. Stir in onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring occasionally. Add chicken stock, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly. Stir in andouille sausage and ham then cook 3–5 minutes, stirring often. Blend soaked red beans into stock. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 1 hour or until beans are cooked through, stirring occasionally. Additional stock or water may be used as needed to maintain a soup-like consistency. Stir in rice, green onions and parsley. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Return to a low boil and serve immediately.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.