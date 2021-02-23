MISSING: 46-year-old man in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department needs assistance in locating a missing 46-year-old man from Greensburg, La.
According to St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department, Keith Madison, 46, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 20 wearing a black zip up hoodie, and light color blue jeans. His last known location was Hall Lindsey Road in Greensburg near his home.
Madison is a white male with hazel eyes and gray hair. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 179 pounds.
Any information on the whereabouts of Madison are asked to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department at 225-222-4413 ext. 0 or Constance at 985-614-0122.
