LSU RF Dylan Crews named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) on Tuesday, Feb. 22 named LSU right fielder Dylan Crews has the SEC Freshman of the Week after a stellar performance for the Tigers in the opening three games of the 2021 season.
Crews, a native of Longwood, Fla. hit .583 (7-12) from the leadoff spot for the Tigers including two home runs, three RBI, two runs scored and walked four times. He recorded a .688 on-base percentage.
In the Tiger’s 16-7 win over Louisiana Tech on Monday, Feb. 22, Crews was 3-4 with a home run, two RBI, two walks, and one run scored. His solo bomb came in the bottom of the third inning when LSU trailed 4-0. It was Crews’ second career home run in as many days.
The freshman right fielder first career home run came on Sunday, Feb. 21 in the Tigers 6-5 loss to Air Force in the bottom of the ninth inning.
LSU (2-1) will be back on the diamond on Wednesday, Feb. 24 when they take on the Ragin Cajuns.
