Louisiana offers student loan forgiveness to public defenders and prosecutors

“We see high turnover in our office. Attorneys will work here for several years and then they want to be able to start a family, they want to be able to buy a house. And so, to work at the salary that they work at as a public defender while also being required to payback that hefty student loan debt sometimes becomes crushing to the point that they have to leave maybe for a job they don’t necessarily love as much but that is going to allow them to repay those student loans and actually have a life”, Blouin explained.