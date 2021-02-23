Livingston Schools scheduling vaccination appointments for March 10

The following information is from Livingston Parish Schools:
Superintendent Joe Murphy announced today that Livingston Parish Public Schools will make available COVID vaccinations on March 10 for those active employees who register online for the service.
Murphy said the district anticipates being able to accommodate 720 qualified registrants for that day with vaccinations administered by the school system’s nurse professionals from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Suma Professional Development Center in Satsuma. He noted that March 10 is currently scheduled to be a professional development day, so no classes are scheduled to be held that day.
“We want to encourage all our employees to take advantage of this opportunity, or to continue working with their private health officials or pharmacies to receive the vaccination,” Murphy said. “The vaccination can help our employees protect themselves, their students, their coworkers, their families and our entire community.”
Murphy said if the number of registrations exceed the 720 count, the district will place those names on a waiting list to be contacted in the event there are cancellations, or the district will follow up with them to set appointments at a later date.
Murphy said an on-line registration link was made available at 5 p.m. today, for employees to sign up for an appointment. He noted that active Livingston Parish Public School employees include all those who received a check from the district in December 2020 or January 2021.
School district employees across Louisiana became eligible to receive the COVID vaccination over this past weekend following a proclamation from the governor. Since that time, the district has been working with state health officials to share pertinent information with employees and to help facilitate a vaccination station with on-staff nurse professionals.
“This is still a very fluid situation, and plans could change,” Murphy said. “But at this point, we want to give our employees as much advance notice as possible to take advantage of this opportunity and to plan accordingly. Today at 5 p.m. all our active employees received a text, a phone call, and an email to facilitate the online sign-up process for March 10.”
All employees should monitor all official Livingston Parish Public School social media feeds to obtain additional information regarding the availability of the COVID vaccine.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.