Lady Jags top Alabama St., 64-47

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team jumped out to a 12-point lead against Alabama State and dominated throughout in the win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday, Feb. 22.
The Lady Jags (8-9, 8-3 SWAC) beat the Lady Hornets (10-2, 10-2 SWAC), 64-47.
Amani McWain led the way for Southern with a double-double on 15 points and 17 rebounds. Kayla Watson added 11 points, three steals, two assists, and a block. Genovea Johnson chipped in 10 points.
The Lady Jaguars will remain at home and host Alabama A&M at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at noon.
More to come.
