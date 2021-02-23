Jags outlast Alabama St., 75-66

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team used a 13-1 run over a five-minute stretch of the second half to pull away from Alabama State at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday, Feb. 22.
The Jags (6-8, 6-4 SWAC) went on to a 75-66 win over the Hornets (4-9, 4-9 SWAC). There were 11 lead changes and four ties in the game.
Terrell Williams led Southern in scoring with 15 points. He also had seven rebounds. Samkelo Cele added 13 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Delor Johnson chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.
LaTrell Tate finished with a game-high 17 points for Alabama State.
Southern will be back at home on Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Alabama A&M at 2:30 p.m.
