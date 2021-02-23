Haleigh Bryant named SEC Freshman of the Week for 4th time this season

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant during a meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at PMAC on Jan. 22, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Source: MG Miller/MG Miller / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | February 23, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 3:47 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The North Carolina native matched her career-high in the all-around with a 39.600 at Alabama on Friday, Feb. 19. She scored a 9.95 on floor, 9.90 on vault, 9.875 on bars, and 9.875 on beam.

It is the fourth time this season Bryant has been the best freshman in the conference. She also earned the honor in weeks one, three, and five.

