GIRLS’ HS HOOPS: Regional Playoffs

GIRLS’ HS HOOPS: Regional Playoffs
High School Basketball (Source: Kevin Batiste/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | February 22, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 9:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the regional round of the playoffs for most Louisiana girls’ high school basketball teams but it was still the bi-district round for a handful of squads and a couple of schools have already played a quarterfinal game.

Class 5A (Regionals)

  • Lafayette 62, Northshore 38
  • Walker 60, St. Amant 57

Class 4A (Regionals)

  • LaGrange 50, North Vermilion 24

Class 3A (Regionals)

  • South Beauregard 54, Ville Platte 37

Class 2A (Regionals)

  • Amite 74, Kinder 50
  • Doyle 76, Avoyelles 33
  • Lake Arthur 63, Red River 41

Class 1A (Bi-District)

  • Plain Dealing 33, Arcadia 24

Class 1A (Regionals)

  • Merryville 72, Oberlin 23

Class B (Bi-District)

  • Castor 60, Simsboro 35

Class C (Regionals)

  • Hornbeck 69, Atlanta 56
  • Reeves 64, Calvin 39

Division II (Regionals)

  • Ben Franklin 55, Parkview Baptist 33
  • De La Salle 35, Loyola College Prep 24
  • Liberty 86, St. Scholastica 23
  • St. Thomas More 64, Vandebilt Catholic 27
  • U-High 75, Hannan 49

Division III (Regionals)

  • Ascension Episcopal 41, St. Mary’s Academy 29
  • Holy Savior Menard 74, Pope John Paul 34
  • Notre Dame 40, Dunham 28
  • Newman 52, New Iberia Catholic 41
  • St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Northlake Christian 25

Division IV (Regionals)

  • Opelousas Catholic 47, St. Mary’s 42
  • Ouachita Christian 70, Sacred Heart 21
  • St. Edmund Catholic 46, Hanson Memorial 40
  • St. Martin’s 49, Crescent City Christian 33

Division V (Quarterfinals)

  • Claiborne Christian 61, Christ Episcopal 16

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.