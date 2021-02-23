GIRLS’ HS HOOPS: Regional Playoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the regional round of the playoffs for most Louisiana girls’ high school basketball teams but it was still the bi-district round for a handful of squads and a couple of schools have already played a quarterfinal game.
- Lafayette 62, Northshore 38
- Walker 60, St. Amant 57
- LaGrange 50, North Vermilion 24
- South Beauregard 54, Ville Platte 37
- Amite 74, Kinder 50
- Doyle 76, Avoyelles 33
- Lake Arthur 63, Red River 41
- Plain Dealing 33, Arcadia 24
- Merryville 72, Oberlin 23
- Castor 60, Simsboro 35
- Hornbeck 69, Atlanta 56
- Reeves 64, Calvin 39
- Ben Franklin 55, Parkview Baptist 33
- De La Salle 35, Loyola College Prep 24
- Liberty 86, St. Scholastica 23
- St. Thomas More 64, Vandebilt Catholic 27
- U-High 75, Hannan 49
- Ascension Episcopal 41, St. Mary’s Academy 29
- Holy Savior Menard 74, Pope John Paul 34
- Notre Dame 40, Dunham 28
- Newman 52, New Iberia Catholic 41
- St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Northlake Christian 25
- Opelousas Catholic 47, St. Mary’s 42
- Ouachita Christian 70, Sacred Heart 21
- St. Edmund Catholic 46, Hanson Memorial 40
- St. Martin’s 49, Crescent City Christian 33
- Claiborne Christian 61, Christ Episcopal 16
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.