FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start to the day, but warmer weather continues through the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cold weather makes a brief appearance once again this morning, but the overall trend is toward warmer weather through the remainder of the week.
That includes this afternoon, with highs expected to climb into the low 70s under sunny skies. Enjoy some time outdoors if you can!
Wednesday will deliver one more cool start in the low 40s, but spring-like weather will prevail from the second half of the week into the weekend. Daily highs will top out in the 70s, with morning lows ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s.
The warmer temperatures will also come with a bit of an unsettled weather pattern, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible each day from Wednesday into the first half of next week.
The extended forecast currently points toward our mild weather remaining place well into next week.
