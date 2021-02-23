Blood drives in the Baton Rouge area this week to help with shortage caused by winter weather

By WAFB Staff | February 22, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 7:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) is partnering with Life Share Blood Center to host blood drives throughout the Baton Rouge area this week (Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26) to help alleviate the blood shortage across Louisiana caused by the winter weather last week.

BLOOD DRIVE TIMES AND LOCATIONS:

Tuesday, Feb. 23 - BRG’s Ascension campus - 14105 Highway 73 Prairieville, LA 70769

Wednesday, Feb. 24 - BRG’s Bluebonnet campus - 8585 Picardy Avenue Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Thursday, Feb. 25 -BRG’s Ascension campus - - 14105 Highway 73 Prairieville, LA 70769

Friday, Feb. 26 - BRG’s Mid-City campus - 3600 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70806

