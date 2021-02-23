Blood drives in the Baton Rouge area this week to help with shortage caused by winter weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) is partnering with Life Share Blood Center to host blood drives throughout the Baton Rouge area this week (Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26) to help alleviate the blood shortage across Louisiana caused by the winter weather last week.
Tuesday, Feb. 23 - BRG’s Ascension campus - 14105 Highway 73 Prairieville, LA 70769
Wednesday, Feb. 24 - BRG’s Bluebonnet campus - 8585 Picardy Avenue Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Thursday, Feb. 25 -BRG’s Ascension campus - - 14105 Highway 73 Prairieville, LA 70769
Friday, Feb. 26 - BRG’s Mid-City campus - 3600 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70806
