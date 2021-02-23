Baton Rouge native Devin Ducote joins UCF football staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Devin Ducote, a Baton Rouge native who worked on the staff of Gus Malzahn at Auburn, is joining him at UCF to serve as director of recruiting and player personnel.
He was the defensive coordinator at West Feliciana this past season. Head coach Hudson Fuller said Ducote did an incredible job for the Saints.
In addition to his three-year stint at Auburn as an analyst, Ducote spent two years at LSU as a graduate assistant and Kansas for one season.
He attended Parkview Baptist and went on to play linebacker at Stephen F. Austin.
