Veteran has Parade for 100th Birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of cars filled with family, friends, and a chunk of the Scotlandville community lined up to celebrate Leroy Poydras’ 100th birthday.
“We’ve been celebrating every year, at least for the past 10 years, kind of like small family gatherings. And when he made it to 100, he kept saying imma be 100 imma make it to 100. I said don’t worry we’re celebrating, we’re shutting the city down and we’re gonna celebrate”, said Kaleisha London who helped organize the event.
“We actually physically mailed about 200 invitations out to church members, close family friends, and family”, said Leroy’s son Kevin.
And they turned out.
“Well, the count right now for the initial caravan, which started out at progress elementary, is about 200 cars and we suspect between 230 and 430 while he’s here, who knows”, said Kevin.
Leroy served in the Navy for 6 years, he then went on to use his G.I bill to get his education at Southern University.
“He majored in physics chemistry and biology and then taught school here in the area for about 40-50 years. Obviously, he loves his country and is just devoted to helping people and has been his entire life”, Kevin explained.
“Mr. P brings a wealth of knowledge, strength, understanding, love, support; and not just to me but to my kids as well so...keep god first, keep your family first, and in all things give thanks and god will bless you abundantly”, said Kaleisha London.
In 100 years, the birthday boy says he’s learned one lesson that he values above all others.
“Believe in one thing...and that is the divine being...all you gotta do is follow the laws and the rules of the divine being and you can’t fail”, said Leroy Poydras.
