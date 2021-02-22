501 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes will receive COVID-19 vaccine this week

If residents missed their second COVID vaccine dose appointments last week they can safely delay the second dose days or weeks if need be. If you have received the Moderna vaccine, ideally your second shot should be given 28 days after your first one. If you get the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose should be given 21 days after the first. Just know, in a pinch, you can safely delay the second dose up to 42 days and likely longer after the first dose if need be, according to the CDC.