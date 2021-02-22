Pelicans rally from 24 down, top Celtics 120-115 in overtime

Celtics: Coach Brad Stevens said Marcus Smart, who has not played since injuring his calf during a Jan. 30 loss to the Lakers, is traveling with the team. But while Stevens said Smart has been “going at a decent rate the last few days,” he stressed that it remains uncertain when Smart will be ready to return to the lineup. ... Boston fell to 14-5 when leading at halftime. ... Thompson and Kemba Walker each scored 14 points and Aaron Nesmith scored 10. ... Robert Williams III grabbed 143 rebounds, blocked four shots and scored eight points. ... Boston shot 39.8% (39 of 98), including 10 of 27 from 3-point range.