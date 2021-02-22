LSU to hold make up days class canceled during winter weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU students will have to make up four days during the Spring 2021 semester due to the cancelation of classes during the winter weather from Monday, Feb. 15 to Friday, Feb. 19, the university announced Monday, Feb. 22.
Officials say there will be no make-up day for Tuesday, Feb. 16 (Mardi Gras Day) because it was already scheduled as a holiday before the winter weather caused problems for most of Louisiana.
The make-up days will be held on March 6, 12, 25, and April 10.
- Saturday, March 6 will be the make-up day for Monday, Feb. 15
- Friday, March 12 will be the make-up day for Friday, Feb. 19
- Thursday, March 25 will be the make-up day for Thursday, Feb. 18
- Saturday, April 10 will be the make-up day for Wednesday, Feb. 17
Due to these changes, LSU will also delay the posting of midterm grades by one week. The deadline for faculty to post midterm grades is moving from Tuesday, March 9, to Tuesday, March 16. All other academic calendar deadlines remain unchanged.
Faculty will decide whether they want to hold these make-up classes virtually or in-person and will let their students know.
(The changes listed in this message do not apply to students at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, which operates on a separate academic calendar. The Law Center will contact its students directly about any make-up classes. These changes also do not apply to the Vet School or to LSU Online programs.)
Students who have unavoidable conflicts on these make-up days should contact their professors as soon as possible. Professors may require documentation for missing the make-up days, and students who need guidance on getting appropriate documentation should contact Student Advocacy and Accountability (Tracy Blanchard, Tblanch@lsu.edu or Alyssa Jacobs, Anzalone1@lsu.edu).
