FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start to the week, but warmer weather ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front moving through the area will deliver a few light showers to the area this morning, but any rain will end quickly with sunshine likely back by lunchtime.
We’ll enjoy a beautiful Monday afternoon in the wake of the front, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.
Cold weather returns tonight as clear skies and light winds allow our lows to reach the mid 30s on Tuesday morning. Areas north and northeast of Baton Rouge could flirt with a brief light freeze. And patchy frost will be possible, even in areas where temperatures stay a little above freezing.
But after the cold start on Tuesday, our weather will be headlined by much warmer temperatures through the week. Highs will reach the 70s by Wednesday and could stay there all the way through the weekend.
The forecast stays mainly dry through Wednesday after this morning’s passing showers, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible beginning Thursday and continuing into the weekend.
