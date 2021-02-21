Sunday, February 21: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Feb. 21, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 424,176 total cases - 1,909 new cases
- 9,466 total deaths - 26 new deaths
- 756 patients in hospitals - decrease of 50 patients
- 120 patients on ventilators - decrease of 9 patients
- 396,834 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
