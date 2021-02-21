Speed and no seatbelt are factors in St. Bernard Parish fatal crash that killed Denham Springs man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA 46 westbound near the intersection of Francke Place in St. Bernard Parish. The crash claimed the life of Michael Ard, 34, of Denham Springs.
The preliminary investigation revealed Ard was traveling westbound on LA 46 near Francke Place in a 2006 Toyota Scion at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Scion ran off the road to the right and struck a tree. Ard suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Although speed and lack of seatbelt use are both suspected factors in the crash, toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy. This crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information at this time.
Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.