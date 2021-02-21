Speed and no seatbelt are factors in St. Bernard Parish fatal crash that killed Denham Springs man

The preliminary investigation revealed Ard was traveling westbound on LA 46 near Francke Place in a 2006 Toyota Scion at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Scion ran off the road to the right and struck a tree. Ard suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Although speed and lack of seatbelt use are both suspected factors in the crash, toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy. This crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information at this time.