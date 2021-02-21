Pleasants hits two HRs as LSU softball defeats Liberty 8-4

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - Freshman Taylor Pleasants belted two home runs in LSU’s 8-4 win over Liberty Flames in the third game of the Bama Bash in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Sunday, Feb. 21.
The Tigers (5-2) bats were hot out of the gate as the Aliyah Andrews led off the game with a double and Pleasants hit her first home run of the game over the left field wall to give LSU a 2-0 lead.
Shelbi Sunseri would added another run in the first inning to make it 3-0 as she hit her third home run of the season.
Liberty answered in the bottom of the second with a two-run homerun off of Ali Kilponen and the Flames would add another run to tie it at 3-3 in the third inning.
The Tigers would answer with a couple more runs in the top of the fourth to make it 5-3 as Danieca Coffey tripled to left field scoring Ali Newland. The Flames were able to capitalize after a double and then on an error to get one across to cut the LSU lead to 5-4.
LSU once again answered this time with a 3-run homerun from Pleasants in the top of the sixth inning to put the Tigers ahead 8-4.
Sunseri got the win in the circle and improved to 3-1 on the season.
LSU will take on Alabama at 1:25 p.m. in the second game of their doubleheader on Sunday.
