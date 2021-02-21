Pedestrian Killed in Livingston Parish Crash

DENHAM SPRING, LA (WAFB) - On Saturday Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1026 (Lockhart Road) in Livingston Parish.
The crash took the life of Daniel Tarver, 30 of Denham Springs.
LSP officials say Tarver was sitting in the eastbound lane of Lockhart Road when a 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Lockhart Road. While Tarver was sitting in the roadway, he was struck by the Ford.
Tarver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Tarver and the driver of the Ford for analysis.
Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes.
Troopers would also like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.
