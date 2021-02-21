Juvenile arrested for negligent homicide

BATON ROUGE, LA. (WAFB) - On Saturday around 7p.m., Baton Rouge Police Detectives responded to a shooting on Coursey Boulevard.
Officials say, Keyandre Gilmore, 22 of St. Francisville, LA, was showing a firearm to a teenaged juvenile. While the juvenile was handling the firearm, it accidently discharged striking Gilmore.
Gilmore died from his injuries at a local hospital.
The juvenile was booked in the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on the charge of Negligent Homicide.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.