Juvenile arrested for negligent homicide
By Autumn Payton | February 21, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 2:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA. (WAFB) - On Saturday around 7p.m., Baton Rouge Police Detectives responded to a shooting on Coursey Boulevard.

Officials say, Keyandre Gilmore, 22 of St. Francisville, LA, was showing a firearm to a teenaged juvenile. While the juvenile was handling the firearm, it accidently discharged striking Gilmore.

Gilmore died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The juvenile was booked in the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on the charge of Negligent Homicide.

