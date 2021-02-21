GOHSEP seeking information on damage due to winter weather event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - GOHSEP is seeking information from anyone who received damage due to this week’s winter weather event.
The self-reporting survey will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process.
GOHSEP says this step should not replace reporting damage to your insurance agency.
The survey is voluntary and does not guarantee any federal disaster relief assistance. It will be beneficial in assisting with the damage assessment process in Louisiana related to this event.
GOHSEP encourages to complete a self-reporting damage survey to help the state identify damage impacts in each region and to help emergency management officials at the local and state level gain a better understanding of the damage due to the intense winter weather conditions this week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.